Ohio reports more than 700 COVID cases for second straight day

Ohio reported more than 60 hospital admissions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Sixty-six hospitalizations were recorded in the last day, nearly double Ohio’s 21-day average of 34.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 61,325 hospitalizations.

Ohio’s ICU admissions were just about its three-week average with six reported Wednesday compared to its average of four.

As of Wednesday, 5,681,055 people in Ohio have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,321,813 have finished it, according to ODH.