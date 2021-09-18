journal-news logo
Ohio reports more than 6,700 new COVID-19 cases

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
42 minutes ago

Ohio reported 6,716 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, which is comparable to the average of the past three weeks of new daily COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day average is 6,421 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recorded 8,447 cases Friday, the second-highest daily case number reported in the past three weeks.

COVID-19 key indicators for the state of Ohio on Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio Department of Health
COVID-19 key indicators for the state of Ohio on Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio Department of Health

ODH also reported on Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 174 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Currently 3,530 people are hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19, according to ODH.

11 new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average of new ICU patients is 20 patients.

ODH updates COVID death data twice a week and updated their death data on Friday. No new death reports were reported on Saturday. The data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

Ohio reported 206 deaths Friday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 21,471, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of deaths report in the past three weeks.

About 53% of Ohioans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state, and about 49% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated.

Kristen Spicker contributed.

