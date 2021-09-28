Ohio reports 7,283 daily COVID cases, nears 22K deaths since pandemic began

Ohio reported 125 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 21,945, according to ODH. The state updates COVID-19 death data twice a week.

Data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

As of Tuesday, Ohio reported 3,701 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, including 992 in ICUs and 651 on ventilators. It’s the third straight day fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients were in the state’s ICUs.

COVID accounts for 14% of Ohio’s hospital beds, 21.02% of ICU beds and 13.68% of ventilators, according to ODH. The state had 5,574 hospital beds (21%), 891 ICU beds (18.88%) and 2,893 ventilators (60.8%) available.

Ohio recorded 424 hospitalizations and 29 ICU admissions in the last day. It’s the third highest number of hospitalizations reported in the last three weeks.

The state’s 21-day average is 262 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.

Almost 6.3 million Ohioans, or 53.85%, have started the coronavirus vaccine. More than 65.04% of adult residents and 62.94% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose, according to ODH.

More than 5.8 million residents, or 49.99%, have finished the vaccine. Nearly 60.6% of adult Ohioans and 58.43% of those 12 and older have completed the vaccine series.