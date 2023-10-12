Ohio releases winning songbird photograph for 2004 wildlife legacy stamp

A photograph of a pair of cedar waxwings, two majestic songbirds, will be featured on the 2024 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The winning photo was taken by Roni Leatherman, of Rittman, Ohio, in Wayne County.

Leatherman’s cedar waxwing photo was chosen as the winner of the 15th annual legacy stamp photo contest based on originality, composition, technical excellence, and overall beauty. Brenda Traffis, of Lake County, earned second place and Eric Tilson, of Wadsworth, came in third. The competition garnered 31 entries. All entries were required to be pictures of cedar waxwings.

Cedar waxwings are migratory songbirds that are found in Ohio year-round. They move in large flocks in search of berries. Waxwings are named for their red wingtips which look as though they were dipped in wax. They are known for emitting loud, high-pitched whistles and are often heard before they are seen.

Buying an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp is a way for people to directly contribute to future management of Ohio’s wildlife. Purchase of the $15 stamp also includes a commemorative card and a window cling. Each year the stamp features a different species of Ohio’s diverse wildlife.

Supporters can purchase the 2024 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, featuring the cedar waxwing, beginning next spring. The 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, featuring a gray treefrog, is available now for purchase online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting or fishing licenses, and on the HuntFish OH mobile app.