Ohio Redistricting Commission recesses until 3 p.m.; deadline is tonight

This time around, the commission has help from two mediators on loan from the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals as well as independent mapmakers. The mapmakers have been working for days under the watch of a live camera — a shift from previous attempts when maps were largely drawn behind closed doors.

This morning, independent mapmakers said as they make tweaks, they are considering the constitutionality of the districts (if the maps represent the voters’ partisanship ratio) and whether the maps greatly change incumbents’ districts. The latter is at the request of Republican members of the commission. The mapmakers are also tidying up the maps so fewer cities and townships are split between districts.

“It’s become very apparent in the last few days how difficult this is to draw it and still follow the Ohio Constitution, and that was laid out very, very clearly yesterday by the independent mapmakers,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The commission convened a little before 11 a.m. this morning and after a short meeting, recessed until 3 p.m. The Dayton Daily News will update this story today throughout the process.

This unusually drawn out redistricting process has already caused Ohio General Assembly candidates to be left off the May 3 primary election ballot.

The May 3 primary is currently moving forward with a ballot that includes candidates for statewide, congressional and local offices, as well as local ballot issues, but not Statehouse races.

In a separate process, a federal court is weighing whether to order the state to delay early voting for the May 3 primary to give more time to the redistricting process. A lawsuit from Republican activists asked the court to impose the Statehouse maps that the Ohio Supreme Court rejected last month as unconstitutional.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has until Monday at 5 p.m. to file something with the federal court answering their questions on what the implications are for postponing early voting. The federal court will convene Wednesday to decide what happens with the primary.

Sunday night, the mapmakers revealed their rough drafts of Ohio House and Senate districts, which will likely change. The University of Florida’s Michael McDonald, a Democrat, and the National Demographic Corporation’s Douglas Johnson, a Republican, drew maps that would give Republicans a narrower advantage than in previous maps the commission passed.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is made up of five Republicans and two Democrats. The members are Gov. Mike DeWine, Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senator Vernon Sykes and Statehouse Minority Leader C. Allison Russo.