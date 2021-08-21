Ohio records more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for fifth straight day

In the last 24 hours, 12 people have been admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. The total reported ICU admissions is 8,675 patients. On average, 10 people have been admitted to the ICU in the last 21 days.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours; however, 20,689 people have died of COVID-19 in total in Ohio. Nine people have died on average in the last 21 days.