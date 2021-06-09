journal-news logo
X

Ohio records fewer than 500 daily COVID cases for 5th straight day

Premier Health workers prepare to vaccinate people from COVID-19 at an clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Monday March 22, 2021.
Premier Health workers prepare to vaccinate people from COVID-19 at an clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Monday March 22, 2021.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ohio News | 42 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Wednesday marked the fifth day in a row that Ohio reported fewer than 500 daily cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recorded 391 cases, bringing its total to 1,105,720.

Ohio’s 21-day case average also dropped below 600 to 580 on Wednesday.

ExploreCoronavirus deaths surpass 20,000 in Ohio

The state also reported 77 hospitalizations in the last day, just over its 21-day average of 69 hospitalizations a day.

ICU admissions, however, remained below the three-week average, with seven reported Wednesday. In the last 21 days Ohio is averaging nine ICU admissions a day.

Since the pandemic began Ohio has recorded 59,728 hospitalizations and 8,195 ICU admissions.

ajc.com

As of Wednesday, more than 5.4 million people in Ohio have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4.8 million have finished the vaccine.

The state is scheduled to announced the third winners of the Vax-a-Million campaign tonight at 7:29 p.m.

ExploreDeWine: ‘The time to act is now’ before 200K J&J vaccine doses expire

One Ohioan ages 18 and older will receive $1 million and a resident ages 12-17 will get a full college scholarship.

To be eligible for the drawing, residents must have received at least one dose of the vaccine and signed up at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or called ODH at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top