Ohio records 20,000+ COVID daily cases for first time in a week

For the first time in more than a week Ohio reported more than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain high.
The state recorded 20,093 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the fourth time Ohio’s surpassed 20,000 cases in a day over the last three weeks. The 20,598 daily cases recorded on New Year’s Eve is the highest number of cases reported in a day in Ohio throughout the entire pandemic.
In the last three weeks, the state is averaging 17,447 cases a day and 19,164 cases a day in the past week.
There were 6,637 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio Wednesday, with 1,221 in ICUs and 841 on ventilators, according to the state health department.
One in three hospital inpatients and one in three people admitted to the ICU in Ohio tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in the state has increased by a percent in the last week and is up 40% in the past three weeks. COVID ICU admissions decreased 8% over the last week but are up 1% from three weeks ago.
In the past 60 days coronavirus patients are up 158% in Ohio hospitals and increased 71% in ICUs, according to OHA.
On Wednesday Ohio reported 499 daily hospitalizations and 44 daily ICU admissions, according to ODH. The state’s 21-day average is 332 COVID hospitalizations a day and 30 ICU admissions a day.
More than 60.5% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 70.69% of adults and 64.34% of those 5 and older. As of Wednesday, 55.6% of residents, including 65.43% of adults and 59.09% of Ohioans 5 and older, have finished their vaccination, according to ODH.
Nearly 6.4 million residents completed their vaccine and 7.07 million have started it. More than 2.98 million people in the state have received an additional vaccine dose.
