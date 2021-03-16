Ohio opening COVID vaccine eligibity to those ages 40+ Friday; all residents March 29

Ohio is expanding its coronavirus vaccine eligibity, with residents ages 40 and older as well as those with certain medical conditions will be able to get the vaccine Friday and all Ohioans ages 16 and older eligible starting March 29.
Medical conditions included in Friday’s expansion are cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease or obesity will also be eligible starting Friday regardless of age.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the expansion in the state’s vaccine rollout Tuesday morning at the state’s first long-term mass vaccination site in Cleveland.
“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” he said.
With the state expected to see an increase in vaccine shipments, DeWine said he felt comfortable expanding vaccine eligibity.
The state received 400,000 vaccines this week and is expected to receive another 400,000 next week. The federal government has indicated that the week of March 29 Ohio will see a “significant increase” in vaccine shipments, DeWine said.
The mass vaccination site in Cleveland will receive about 210,000 vaccines over eight weeks, which is in addition to the state’s weekly allocation. The site, which is launching Wednesday, will be able to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people a day.
Multiple health departments told the governor they were ready to expand vaccine eligibility earlier this week.
“The consensus from talking to the health departments was that we need to open up vaccinations either further,” he said.
An estimated 1.5 million Ohioans will be eligible starting Friday under the additional eligibility announced Tuesday.
Currently, no COVID vaccine has been authorized for children in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 16 and older and the Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for ages 18 and older.
As of Monday, one in five Ohioans — or 2,390.412 people — have received at least one dose and ,1,396,736 people have finished the vaccine, according to the state health department.