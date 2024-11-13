Ohio legislature restricts transgender bathroom use in schools, universities

The bill now awaits final approval from Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who in June said he’d sign the bill if it got to his desk. It will be effective 90 days thereafter.

The bill’s effect

If enacted, the bill will require public and chartered nonpublic schools and all institutions of higher education to designate facilities for the “exclusive use of students of either the male biological sex or the female biological sex,” according to a nonpartisan analysis of the bill.

Schools will then be prohibited from knowingly permitting transgender girls from using the designated girls bathroom and transgender boys from using the designated boys bathroom.

This portion of the bill, dubbed the “Protect All Students Act,” will also bar transgender girls from sharing overnight accommodations with cisgender girls, and vice versa.

Dayton-area state Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., was among those who voted in support of the bill.

“This is common sense policy that will ensure the safety and security of our school children. No young girl should be forced to go into the same restroom with a biological male,” Antani said in a statement after the vote.

Reactions

Brendan Shea, an Ohio Board of Education member for District 5, which includes Greene County, testified in favor of the bill in late 2023. He argued that a transgender bathroom bill would help safeguard parents’ rights, children’s innocence, and the rights, privacy, safety and opportunities of women and girls in schools and athletics.

“If we teach children that the world should conform to their subjective identity or preference, they’ll become bitter and miserable and never live up to their God-given potential,” Shea told the Ohio House Higher Education Committee in October 2023. “Fairness — whether fair treatment under the law or in the classroom — is treatment that comports with objective reality and facts.”

Shea did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday regarding the bill’s passage.

Dayton Public Schools board member Jocelyn Rhynard, who is the parent of a transgender kid, said this bill would hurt Ohioans.

“To see extremists in the statehouse vote again for discrimination and targeting real people who just want to live their lives is deeply, deeply disappointing,” Rhynard said. “These lawmakers should be focused on making our community stronger, on addressing real issues, instead of chasing the latest fear-mongering non-issue.”

She predicted the law would be immediately challenged in Ohio’s courts and said lawmakers who voted for the bill ignored testimony from medical, educational and religious organizations who said this bill was unnecessary and harmful.

“To other parents, to all the trans kids and trans adults, just know we will continue to fight with you and for you, and continue living proudly,” Rhynard said.

An array of transgender advocates raised concerns at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday that the bathroom bill would result in increased bullying and the loss of current and future educators; further exacerbate mental health struggles common among transgender youth; and put “passing” transgender students at risk of perturbing other students in the bathroom.

“Being seen in a bathroom where it doesn’t look like you belong puts transgender students in danger,” Leo Duru, a transgender man from Zanesville, told Statehouse reporters on Wednesday.

Duru referenced the story of Noah Ruiz, a transgender man from Oxford who was allegedly assaulted while using a Preble County campground women’s restroom in 2022.

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the man who allegedly assaulted Ruiz, Darryl Sorrell, was charged with assault but pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Ruiz also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and a charge of obstruction against him was dropped.

Explore Assault of transgender Oxford man at Preble campground under investigation

Duru also questioned the bill’s reach when it comes to age. “As a 21-year-old trans man, I can’t believe adult students would be subjected to restroom policies decided by politicians,” he said.

The 135th General Assembly already passed initiatives blocking gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors and blocking transgender girls from participating in girls scholastic sports, and then the Republican super majority in both chambers overrode a veto from DeWine on both issues. LGBTQ+ advocates have also been defensive about House Bill 8, a measure that would mandate public schools to report changes in students’ mental health to parents, which critics warn is effectively a “forced outing” mandate.

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.