Ohio House overrides DeWine veto on minor gender affirming care ban

The 65-28 vote was more than enough to clear the three-fifths bar required to override a veto. The motion now heads to the Senate, which doesn’t meet again until late January.

If enacted, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act would disallow treatments like puberty blockers to stave off the effects of puberty; masculinizing or feminizing hormones to reverse the effects of puberty; and surgeries performed for the purpose of affirming a minor’s gender, including genital reconstruction (known as “bottom” surgery) and double mastectomies or breast enhancements (known as “top” surgery).

The law does contain a provision to allow minors already undergoing medical care to continue their hormone treatments.

This is a developing story. More details may be added as they become available.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.