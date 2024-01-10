Ohio House overrides DeWine veto on minor gender affirming care ban

Measure now moves to Ohio Senate

Credit: Avery Kreemer

By
33 minutes ago
A GOP supermajority in the Ohio House voted Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto on a bill that would block transgender minors from undergoing hormone treatments and receiving gender affirming surgeries.

The bill would also forbid transgender girls from participating in girl’s and women’s school sports.

The 65-28 vote was more than enough to clear the three-fifths bar required to override a veto. The motion now heads to the Senate, which doesn’t meet again until late January.

If enacted, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act would disallow treatments like puberty blockers to stave off the effects of puberty; masculinizing or feminizing hormones to reverse the effects of puberty; and surgeries performed for the purpose of affirming a minor’s gender, including genital reconstruction (known as “bottom” surgery) and double mastectomies or breast enhancements (known as “top” surgery).

The law does contain a provision to allow minors already undergoing medical care to continue their hormone treatments.

This is a developing story. More details may be added as they become available.

    Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.

    About the Author

    Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

    Avery is currently covering the Ohio Statehouse with a specific emphasis on this August's historic vote on Issue 1. He also covers various areas in Butler County for the Journal-News including Oxford, Trenton and the West Chester businesses.

