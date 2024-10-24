Ohio ‘heartbeat bill’ abortion restriction permanently blocked by county judge

That case centered on the constitutionality of the 2019-passed Ohio Senate Bill 23, which enacted a ban on abortions once cardiac activity could be detected in a fetus, which usually occurs around six weeks of pregnancy. The ban has been start-stop in Ohio since its passage, but was in effect for nearly three months following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the longstanding abortion protections under Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Thursday’s ruling is substantial for abortion-rights advocates who have been waiting for Ohio’s amendment to kick in to gear.

“This momentous win is due to the hard work of countless Ohioans who stood up and continue to stand up to protect abortion access in our state. Their hard work paid off today,” said Kellie Copeland, the executive director of Abortion Forward, the Ohio group that progressed 2023′s amendment.

The case has been argued by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of a variety of abortion providers in the state, including Preterm-Cleveland, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, and Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, which has a location in Kettering.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.