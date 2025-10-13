Ohio gives companies billions in tax breaks. It it worth it? 7 key takeaways from our reporting

1. Price tag: As of early 2025, the state had 177 tax exemptions, credits or deductions worth more than $12 billion a year. This is more than the state’s total collection in personal income tax last fiscal year.

2. One program: Ohio’s Job Creation Tax Credit is one of the biggest. It is administered by the state Tax Credit Authority. It gives massive tax credits to companies in exchange for job creation.

3. The big four: Four companies in recent years — Intel, Honda, Joby and Anduril — have received more than $1.2 billion in Job Creation Tax Credits combined.

4. Waiting for payoff: These projects are slow to produce results. Intel received the largest incentive package in state history. It was supposed to open chip fabrication plants this year, but they may not open until 2030 or later — if ever.

5. Supporters say: Officials with the Ohio Department of Development say the credits are “performance based” and “issued only when companies deliver on their commitments.”