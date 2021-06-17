Ohio COVID cases increase by 244 Thursday

Ohio reported a total of 1,108,146 total coronavirus cases on Thursday, an increase of 244 cases from Wednesday.
The Ohio Department of Health was experiencing technical difficulties Thursday, leading to a delay in reporting some COVID data.
The 244 daily cases is the second fewest number recorded in the state in the last three weeks. Ohio reported 178 daily cases on Monday.
Thursday also marked the ninth day in a row Ohio had fewer than 400 daily cases.
Ohio’s hospitalizations and ICU admissions totaled at 60,071 and 8,247 respectively, according to ODH, for an increase of 37 hospitalizations and three ICU admissions.
Vaccination data for Thursday was not available.
During a press conference with the fourth round of Vax-a-Million winners on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine credited the vaccine with driving most of the decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
However, he noted that unvaccinated residents are still at risk of the virus and urged those eligible to get the vaccine.
The state’s fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing is scheduled for Sunday. Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible to enter.
Register by visiting https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The winners of the last $1 million prize and college scholarship will be announced Wednesday.