Ohio collecting law enforcement protective gear for Ukraine

Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine asked law enforcement agencies to inventory surplus or expired, but still functional, protective gear that could potentially be donated. More than 20 agencies responded and offered 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

“As Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, citizens are stepping up to defend their country with little more protection than the clothes on their backs, and I am grateful to the Ohio law enforcement agencies that didn’t hesitate to offer their unneeded gear,” DeWine said. “This is Ohio’s opportunity to provide civilian humanitarian aid to help the innocent Ukrainians who are voluntarily putting their lives at risk on the front lines.”