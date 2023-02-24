Ohio BMVs won’t offer driver’s license services Saturday; Here’s why

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar locations across the state on Saturday will not be able to process any driver’s licenses or learner’s permits.
Verizon will shut down an external licensing database called the National Driver Register, which deputy registrars must check before issuing a driver’s licenses, the BMV announced Friday.
However, BMV locations will be open for other services, such as vehicle registrations, identification cards and other transactions.
In addition, many services can be completed through BMV Online Services, which includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam and taking the driving knowledge test online.
The outage is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday; if the maintenance work ends before the close of business on Saturday, the Ohio BMV will send out social media alerts that driver’s license and permit transactions have resumed, according to the release.
Online services will not be available from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, the BMV said, also due to scheduled maintenance.
