Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ends campaign for governor

In a letter he sent to supporters detailing his decision, Yost wrote that he would drop out of the race to to consolidate Republican support under Ramaswamy.

“... it is also apparent that a steep climb to the nomination for governor has become a vertical cliff,” Yost wrote. “I do not wish to divide my political party or my state with a quixotic battle over the small differences between my vision and that of my opponent. I am simply not that important.”

After his party endorsed Ramaswamy, who has never held political office, Yost’s campaign released a statement that he would consult supporters about a path forward, while noting that “the people of Ohio deserve a choice, not a premature coronation of an untested candidate.”

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.