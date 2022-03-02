Hamburger icon
Ohio AG instructs state’s pension boards to pull Russian investments

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was at the University of Dayton Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, to talk with law students. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday instructed Ohio’s public employee pension boards to pull Russian-based investments from their portfolios in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Yost sent a letter to the directors of the state’s five public pension boards stating that world reaction has been swift to Russia’s war on Ukraine, with economic sanctions imposed by the rest of the world likely to be unprecedented in nature and scope, cutting Russia off from its supply of raw materials, trade, air space and much of the global financial system.

“I write today to request with exceptional urgency that you inventory your Russian equities and move to divest them with all deliberate speed, if you have not already done so. … Beyond the demands of morality, the pension systems have legal exposure,” Yost wrote. “Russia shows no signs of backing down, and the severe pressure of its economic isolation in a globalized economy will degrade the value of virtually any Russia-based asset.”

