Ohio adds more than 16,000 COIVD cases

As of Thursday there were 1,155 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio, including 86 in west central Ohio and 184 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

Southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties and west central Ohio is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Southwest Ohio reported a 35% increase in coronavirus inpatients compared to a week ago and a 55% increase from 60 days ago.

For west central Ohio, the region saw a 43% increase in inpatients with the virus from a week ago and a 56% increase compared to 60 days ago.

The state had 155 ICU patients with COVID on Thursday, including eight in west central Ohio and 22 in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

For southwest Ohio it was a 15% decrease from last week, but a 57% increase from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio recorded a 100% increase compared to a week ago and a 60% increase from 60 days ago.

Over the last eight days the state health department recorded 42 COVID ICU admissions and 92 deaths. Ohio has reported a total of 50,558 coronavirus deaths during the pandemic, according to ODH.

More than 7.53 million people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine and 6.98 million have completed it. That’s nearly 64.5% of Ohio’s population who have received at least one shot and 59.74% who have finished the initial vaccine series.

Approximately 3.91 million people in the state have received their first booster dose and 1.56 million have received a second booster, according to ODH.