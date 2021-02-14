ODOT crews preparing for incoming winter storm, encourage drivers to stay home

The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for another round of snow and cold temperatures is predicted to move through the Miami Valley. Drivers will be out on the roads before the storm hits to treat roads before snow hits, as well as plow around the clock until roads are clear, a release said.
As temperatures drop into single digits, ODOT crews will increase the concentration of calcium chloride, or agricultural deicer to be more effective in extreme temperatures. Any material put down on the roads for previous storms will also assist with the incoming weather, ODOT reported.
In the past week, ODOT plows were hit six times. If drivers are out on the road, ODOT encourages them to give plows plenty of space to work, as road conditions may be dangerous and result in more crashes.
A Winter Storm Watch will begin at 7 p.m. tonight, followed by a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 1 a.m. Monday. The area could see total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches through Tuesday that the National Weather Service said will create “extremely hazardous” travel conditions. The cold air around the area will see warm air streaming from the southwest. A low pressure area in the stream will spark a shot of snow tonight, the NWS said.
ODOT discouraged traveling Monday and Tuesday, and said to plan ahead and follow your local forecast office for updates, as travel is expected to become hazardous.
The heaviest snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday with new accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. The overnight low temperature will be around 12 degrees with wind chill values as low as zero.