ODNR urges residents to take precautions during dry conditions at risk for fires

“All Ohioans, but particularly homeowners, farmers and woodland owners should be cautious during this dry period,” ODNR Division of Forestry Assistant Chief Greg Guess said in a press release by ODNR. “Most of the wildfire fuels in Ohio are currently dry and will stay this way until we have significant rainfall. Current dry weather patterns with warm temperatures, low humidity and wind are increasing the risk of wildland fires in Ohio.”

Residents can take measures to prevent accidental wildfires such as avoiding burning trash and debris, keeping grass trimmed, not discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials outside, postponing fireworks and being careful with open cooking fires or campfire, according to ODNR. Farmers should also be regularly checking their equipment for any issues.