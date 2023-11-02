ODNR offers discounts this month to active duty military, veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off camping, getaway rentals, state-operated cabins or resort lodge stays during the month of November.

“It is an honor to support the members of our military who have proudly served our country,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This is a great way for these heroes to make amazing memories with their families and friends at our state parks.”

To check availability or to make a reservation for state-operated camping, cabins, and other facilities, visit reserveohio.com. Use the promo code “VETERAN23″ to receive the 30% discount. This offer is subject to availability and applies to new reservations at open campgrounds and new cabin reservations at Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Malabar Farm, Mohican, Pike Lake and Pymatuning state parks.

Great Ohio Lodges, a division of U.S. Hotels, also will offer a 30% discount to all veterans and active-duty service members throughout November on lodge rooms and select cabins at their nine properties (Burr Oak Lodge, Deer Creek Lodge, Hocking Hills Lodge, Hueston Woods Lodge, Maumee Bay Lodge, Mohican Lodge, Punderson Manor Lodge, Salt Fork Lodge and Shawnee Lodge).

To check availability or make a reservation, visit www.greatohiolodges.com, select the park you are interested in, and use promo code “VETERAN23″ when making a reservation online or call the Great Ohio Lodges reservation line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).

Throughout the year, ODNR offers a 10% discount for active military members and veterans for camping and cabins. Additionally, ODNR offers free camping for Ohio veterans who are permanently disabled. For more information on discounts at Ohio State Parks, click here.

The Great Ohio Lodges offer a 10% discount for active military members and veterans on lodge rooms and cabins throughout the year. Visit www.greatohiolodges.com to select the lodge of your choice and use promo code “HERO” or call the Great Ohio Lodges reservations line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).

Throughout the year, The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake also offers active duty, retired military and reserve personal 10% off regular room rates. To check availability or make a reservation, click here, select the dates you are interested in and use promo code: MILITARY when making a reservation.

Military identification must be presented at the time of arrival or check-in to receive the discount. Restrictions and blackout dates do apply, and this offer cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to group blocks.