Oakwood grad expands Forza Fitness with new gym in Springboro

“We’re super excited to be in Springboro, and the reception that we’re seeing already, only being open for a week, is very motivating for us,” said owner Dominic Anastasio, a 2011 Oakwood High School graduate.

More than 100 people turned out for the Nov. 13 open house, including around 30 people from the local community who booked consultations. Anastasio said they ran out of food because they were expecting about 45.

One surprise was the number of clients who made the 25-minute drive from the Kettering, Oakwood area to Springboro to show support.

“It really meant a lot to all of us,” he said.

One of those clients is retired Dayton police officer John Pawelski, who owns real estate and security businesses and has been a personal training client of Anastasio’s for 13 years.

“I know how to do the machines, I know how to do hammer curls, I know how to do the exercises, that’s not the point. But when you make that commitment to say you’ll be there eight times or 12 times in a month, it still works because you have that accountability and that commitment to being there,” he said.

Anastasio makes sure that Pawelski’s form is correct and has helped him strengthen the muscles around his knees. Three years ago ahead of his 60th birthday, Anastasio added some chest exercises to his workouts so he could reach his goal of being able to bench press 315 pounds.

“Sure enough, on my 60th birthday, I was able to bench press 315 pounds, which is a big accomplishment, not that it necessarily meant anything,” Pawelski said. “But it was a big accomplishment for me at 60 years old knowing I could still work hard and improve my physical skill.

“That’s the advantage of a personal trainer is they understand and they know that process of what it’s going to take to get you to your goals, whatever those might be,” Powelski said.

Anastasio has worked in the physical fitness industry for about 15 years and has been a business owner for a dozen years. He previously owned 30 West Fit in Kettering when he decided to move closer to Oakwood with the original Forza Fitness at 3012 Far Hills Ave. at the East Dorothy Lane intersection on the Kettering, Oakwood border.

Explore Oakwood grad opens new gym in Kettering

“We went from 17 clients when we opened in February, and we’re now up to 128 for the year so far,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of demand and word has spread. … I’ve always wanted to have an operation that was bigger than myself with dedicated, highly educated high-quality trainers."

Operations manager Rachel Golem said she and Anastasio are hands on and involved and know everyone’s name.

“It’s a team of professionals that are giving you the care that you need in the fitness realm so that you do it safely and you adhere to a program,” she said.

Personal training at Forza Fitness is not just about workouts, but also about holding clients accountable not only for their appointments but for their nutrition, water intake and sleep, which are interconnected, she said.

Potential clients “can expect to get an opportunity to see what all of this looks like before they buy into it and then to be accommodated in the financial aspect of it when necessary,” Golem said.

Forza Fitness hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 937-530-4235 or visit www.forzaft.com.