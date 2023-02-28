X
NWS to conduct storm damage surveys in Butler, Clark counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has announced that it will conduct storm surveys in Butler and Clark counties on Tuesday after spotters reported seeing funnel clouds in severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

ExplorePHOTOS: Downpours, damage as severe storms push through Miami Valley

Survey teams will be near Middletown in Butler County and in Pike Township in Clark County, as well as near Orient in Pickaway County, according to a statement.

The NWS also asked that anyone who has observed weather-related damage report it via weather reporting methods or by calling 937-383-0031.

Results from the surveys are expected Tuesday evening, the NWS said.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

