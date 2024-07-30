NWS reviewing damage reports after storms hit Warren County

BreakingNews
The National Weather Service in Wilmington is reviewing storms damage reports Tuesday morning after thunderstorms and damaging winds moved through southwest Ohio overnight.

NWS said the reviews will determine if the agency needs to conduct storm surveys.

“Although no definitive plans have been made at this time, the areas of interest are in relation to damage in Franklin County, Indiana and Warren and Clinton counties in Ohio,” the NWS said.

Multiple weather alerts — including Flash Flood Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings — were issued late Monday and into early Tuesday as strong storms hit the region.

Extensive damage was reported to a barn in Butlerville in Warren County that could be tornadic, according to the NWS. Multiple trees were down in Clarksville, Maineville and Blanchester, including possible tornadic damage in Blanchester.

As of 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Duke Energy had 3,739 customers without power in Warren County. AES Ohio reported there were 662 without service in Warren County as of 8:07 a.m.

