Nursing homes at risk, VA jobs and Charlie Kirk: This week in federal news impacting southwest Ohio

Few immediate answers are coming from state and local leaders about the future of nursing homes and health care in Dayton’s urban areas, but one message was consistent during a local town hall meeting: people need to head to the polls every chance they get and must start recruiting younger generations to become more politically active.
Three Montgomery County nursing homes were identified by a Brown University study as at “elevated risk” of closure due to the recent federal budget signed by President Donald Trump — Englewood Health and Rehab, CareCore at Mary Scott in Dayton and Garden Court Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trotwood.
The analysis identified facilities that have the highest levels of residents enrolled in Medicaid, the facilities with the lowest occupancy rates, and those with the lowest quality ratings to determine which nursing homes face the greatest financial risk due to Medicaid cuts. The study found 51 Ohio nursing homes were at elevated risk because more than 85% of their residents are covered by Medicaid.
Town hall attendees told this news outlet that being politically active can be a long-term solution, but it doesn’t resolve immediate problems faced by local families who have loved ones in a care facility.
What’s happening in Southwest Ohio?
VA Jobs: Forty people rallied in downtown Dayton outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, urging him to sign a pledge not to support any reduction in the ranks of VA employees who care for veterans. Staffing shortages at Veterans Health Administration facilities nationally rose 50% in the last fiscal year. Staffing shortages at the Dayton VA Medical Center include clinical medical officers in the fields of urology, surgery, cardiovascular diseases, radiology, medical oncology and other medical areas.
ICE: President Donald Trump on the campaign trail pledged “the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States.” We analyzed data provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request to the Deportation Data Project and found ICE arrests in Ohio skyrocketed in the first six months of this year to nearly double the number in all of 2024 under the Biden administration. Community members who attended a recent “Service of Lament” at a Dayton church said they feel immigrants who lack a criminal history and are employed are being targeted.
Charlie Kirk: Some school districts, like Xenia Community Schools and Miamisburg City School District, have launched investigations into teachers’ comments shared on social media following the assassination of right-wing media personality Charlie Kirk. The investigation comes as Republican political leaders have encouraged the public to turn in anyone who says distasteful things about Kirk’s assassination to their employers. Vice President JD Vance has also demanded consequences for those who have cheered Kirk’s killing.
Other federal updates:
TikTok: Trump is extending a deadline for the social media app TikTok to shut down. It will be the fourth time that Trump has extended a deadline for TikTok to go out of business. Trump signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating, a day after he said he’d reached a framework deal with China.
Japan and tariffs: Japan’s exports to the United States plummeted 13.8% in August compared to the same month the previous year, marking the fifth straight month of declines, as the Trump administration’s tariffs hit auto exports. The U.S. tariff rates on Japanese vehicles and auto parts decreased from 27.5%, the amount Trump initially levied, to 15% this week — but that’s still higher than the original 2.5%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
