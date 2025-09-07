‘Numbers guy’ Randy Kuvin begins term as the new Warren County treasurer

The treasurer is responsible for the collection and accounting of all real estate taxes and other county government receipts in addition to the safeguarding and management of surplus funds, approximately $350 million in Warren County, said Kuvin, a Certified Public Accountant.

“For citizens to have comfort and trust in their government, it is paramount that they have trust and confidence that their tax dollars are secure and properly managed and accounted for. … I am at a stage in my professional life where I can give back to a greater extent, and serving as county treasurer provides a perfect opportunity for me to apply my skills and capabilities in service to my community," Kuvin said.

He succeeds Barney Wright, who served for eight years as treasurer following a 37-year career at LCNB in downtown Lebanon.

“Barney is a humble public servant who provided exceptional financial leadership to Warren County on behalf of the taxpayers and citizens,” Kuvin said. “He leaves a legacy of community service and leadership that spans five decades.”

The 2025 annual budget for the treasurer’s office is $1.2 million, and it has a staff of seven. The 2025 treasurer’s salary, set by statute, is $90,509.

“For as long as I can recall, I was a math and numbers guy with an analytical perspective and ability,” said Kuvin, who worked worked with Wright and office staff since early this year to gain a broad understanding of daily operations.

“This has facilitated a very smooth transition and the opportunity to more quickly evaluate and implement some operational efficiencies,” he said.

Kuvin credits his grandfather as his inspiration to become an accountant/CPA.

Following his parents’ divorce when he was 8, he and his mother, brother and sister moved to Cleveland to be close to her parents.

“Grandpa Sid became the very present father figure to me and my sibs,” he said.

His grandfather owned and operated several businesses, and he also owned and managed rental properties. Kuvin grew up watching him in action and heard lots of stories about the trials and tribulations of business ownership.

As a high school junior, he decided he wanted to study accounting and to become a CPA. However, he was relatively shy, and his grandfather told him that CPAs needed to be more outgoing, able to work with clients. He instead suggested Kuvin consider becoming an actuary who works with numbers, not people.

“I respected him very much, so I didn’t push back directly. But I knew there was something calling me to be a CPA; that I could apply my abilities to help business owners, like Grandpa, be more successful and build and grow their businesses,” he said.

Ready to prove himself, Kuvin earned an accounting degree from Miami University, passed the CPA exam shortly after graduating and began his 40-year career with Flagel Huber Flagel, which has offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Troy. He remains a partner but will retire Dec. 31.

In addition to his CPA license, Kuvin is Accredited in Business Valuation and Certified in Financial Forensics.

He has lived in Warren County since 1992. He and his wife live in Maineville and are parents to three grown children.

In addition to his role as treasurer of the Warren County Republican Party, he has served on the board of Working In Neighborhoods for 23 years, chairs the Mason Deerfield Community Corporation, is treasurer of the Warren County Small Business Development Alliance and board member of the Warren County Area Progress Council and Warren County Imagination Library. He also served from January 2002 to December 2005 as a Deerfield Twp. trustee.