Not just vodka: Russian imports to Ohio include steel, fuel and ammo

Imports of Russian mineral fuel and oil also saw a big jump last year compared to 2020 levels, reaching $22 million in that category, up from $2.9 million in 2020, a 643% jump, state data showed.

Ohio also took in a growing amount of Russian fertilizers, $14.4 million last year, 542% over 2020′s $2.2 million of Russian imports in that category.

Imports of Russian arms and ammunition jumped more than 47% last year, from $7.3 million in 2020 to $10.7 million.

Percentage-wise, the category of paper product imports from Russia saw the biggest jump last year.

Imports of paper, paperboard and articles of paper pulp jumped a massive 5,658% last year, reaching nearly $1.9 million from just over $32,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the value of Ohio exports to Russia also grew last year, albeit at a slower pace. Ohio exports to Russia reached nearly $220 million in 2021, a more-than 25% jump from 2020′s almost $175 million.

The richest category of Ohio exports to Russia were in perfumery and cosmetics, hitting $76.2 million last year, up 42% from nearly $54 million in 2020.

Industrial machinery, including computers, were another big Ohio category for exports to Russia, $34.6 million last year, up 15% from $30 million the year before.

Ohio Department of Commerce representatives referred questions to the Ohio Department of Development, where a spokesman referred questions on Russian trade with Ohio to others.