Newly released videos and bodycam footage illuminate Flynn homicide investigation

Tipp City Police bodycam footage shows Caleb Flynn in handcuffs asking a detective why he is being charged. TIPP CITY POLICE

By
30 minutes ago
Caleb Flynn, a former music pastor, has been arrested and is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn.

Flynn, 39, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The Dayton Daily News continues to follow this case. Here is a roundup of videos, including from Tipp City police body cameras, police cruiser dash cameras and other videos from our coverage so far:

WATCH: Footage released from Caleb Flynn’s arrest for wife’s killing

Caleb Flynn asked Tipp City police what changed as he was arrested for his wife’s killing last month, body camera footage shows.

WATCH: Early moments of Ashley Flynn homicide investigation released

Body and dash camera footage show the early moments of the investigation into Ashley Flynn’s death in Tipp City last month.

WATCH: Defense in Ashley Flynn homicide says hearing delay is to ‘receive actual facts’

Caleb Flynn was arraigned on a murder charge in Miami County Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty and a judge set a $2 million bond.

WATCH: Tipp City police chief discusses investigation into Ashley Flynn homicide

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins discusses the homicide investigation after Ashley Flynn was shot to death.

