New menu at Liberty Center movie theater CMX CinéBistro includes donut burger, chicken & waffles

His favorite items on the menu include:

Braised Short Rib Rodeo Burger (house made pull apart short ribs, smoky BBQ, bacon, fried onions and white cheddar on Texas toast) $19.99

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles (fried chicken tenders, house made hot honey tabasco and pickles sandwiched between waffles) $17.99

Short Rib Cheesesteak (braised short ribs, queso, peppers and fried onions on an amoroso roll) $21.99

The new menu launched a couple of weeks ago after the CMX team was trained by professional chefs.

“We took a look at what we were serving before and it was a lot of those similar snacks that you’ll see at movie theaters across the nation, but we really wanted to go to a higher level and give our customers the best experience possible,” Thomas said.

Other new items on the menu include:

Chicken BLT Wrap (beer braised chicken, avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a tortilla) $17.99

Cincinnati Chili Cheeseburger (two smashed beef patties, Cincinnati-style chili, onions and sharp cheddar on a brioche bun) $17.99

Churros (served with dulce de leche) $8.99

Churros Sundae (churros topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dulce de leche, fresh strawberry and nuts) $11.99

Donut Burger (two smashed beef patties, sweet balsamic tomato jam, bacon and sharp white cheddar on a donut “bun”) $18.99

Donut Sundae (warm donuts topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, sprinkles and nuts) $11.99

Grilled Chicken Classic (grilled chicken tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and honey mustard on a brioche bun) $17.99

Rodeo Chicken Sandwich (beer braised pulled chicken, smoky BBQ, white cheddar and fried onions on Texas toast) $17.99

Wonton Bistro Nachos (fried wontons, asiago cheese sauce, mild Italian sausage, green onions, pickled peppers and shredded provolone) $15.99

Food orders can be placed in the lobby before entering the movie theater. Guests can choose to get a pager and come back to the lobby to pick it up or get the food delivered to their seat within the theater.

CMX CinéBistro also offers a full bar. Current drink specials include:

Guava Margarita (Milagro Reposado Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and guava syrup served with a salt rim and lime wedge) $10.99

Old Fashion (Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, angostura bitters and simple syrup served with an orange peek and a smoked king cube) $11.99

The team at CMX prioritizes high quality and high standards — “really trying to epitomize that customer experience and make it all about the customer,” Thomas said.

MORE DETAILS

CMX CinéBistro is located at 7514 Bales St. near Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern in Liberty Twp.

For more information, visit cmxcinemas.com or the theater’s Facebook (@CMXCineBistroLiberty) or Instagram (@cmxcinemas) pages.