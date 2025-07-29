New menu at Liberty Center movie theater CMX CinéBistro includes donut burger, chicken & waffles

CMX CinéBistro at the Liberty Center in Butler County is serving moviegoers the highest quality when it comes to food with its latest menu.
“It is completely revamped from your traditional movie theater food and snacks,” said Michael Thomas, an employee at the theater.
His favorite items on the menu include:
- Braised Short Rib Rodeo Burger (house made pull apart short ribs, smoky BBQ, bacon, fried onions and white cheddar on Texas toast) $19.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles (fried chicken tenders, house made hot honey tabasco and pickles sandwiched between waffles) $17.99
- Short Rib Cheesesteak (braised short ribs, queso, peppers and fried onions on an amoroso roll) $21.99
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
The new menu launched a couple of weeks ago after the CMX team was trained by professional chefs.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
“We took a look at what we were serving before and it was a lot of those similar snacks that you’ll see at movie theaters across the nation, but we really wanted to go to a higher level and give our customers the best experience possible,” Thomas said.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Other new items on the menu include:
- Chicken BLT Wrap (beer braised chicken, avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a tortilla) $17.99
- Cincinnati Chili Cheeseburger (two smashed beef patties, Cincinnati-style chili, onions and sharp cheddar on a brioche bun) $17.99
- Churros (served with dulce de leche) $8.99
- Churros Sundae (churros topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dulce de leche, fresh strawberry and nuts) $11.99
- Donut Burger (two smashed beef patties, sweet balsamic tomato jam, bacon and sharp white cheddar on a donut “bun”) $18.99
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
- Donut Sundae (warm donuts topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, sprinkles and nuts) $11.99
- Grilled Chicken Classic (grilled chicken tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and honey mustard on a brioche bun) $17.99
- Rodeo Chicken Sandwich (beer braised pulled chicken, smoky BBQ, white cheddar and fried onions on Texas toast) $17.99
- Wonton Bistro Nachos (fried wontons, asiago cheese sauce, mild Italian sausage, green onions, pickled peppers and shredded provolone) $15.99
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Food orders can be placed in the lobby before entering the movie theater. Guests can choose to get a pager and come back to the lobby to pick it up or get the food delivered to their seat within the theater.
CMX CinéBistro also offers a full bar. Current drink specials include:
- Guava Margarita (Milagro Reposado Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and guava syrup served with a salt rim and lime wedge) $10.99
- Old Fashion (Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, angostura bitters and simple syrup served with an orange peek and a smoked king cube) $11.99
The team at CMX prioritizes high quality and high standards — “really trying to epitomize that customer experience and make it all about the customer,” Thomas said.
MORE DETAILS
CMX CinéBistro is located at 7514 Bales St. near Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern in Liberty Twp.
For more information, visit cmxcinemas.com or the theater’s Facebook (@CMXCineBistroLiberty) or Instagram (@cmxcinemas) pages.
About the Author