New law lifts license suspensions on more than 40,000 local drivers

The Ohio BMV office in Troy was busy on Wednesday, June 11. Thousands of Ohio drivers can legally get back on the roads following the implementation of a new law that reverses license forfeitures for failure to pay court fees. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Ohio BMV office in Troy was busy on Wednesday, June 11. Thousands of Ohio drivers can legally get back on the roads following the implementation of a new law that reverses license forfeitures for failure to pay court fees. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Thousands of Ohio drivers can legally get back on the roads following the recent implementation of an Ohio law that reverses license forfeitures for failure to pay court fines or fees.

Since House Bill 29, passed last year, became effective on April 9, 10,747 drivers in Montgomery; 10,756 in Butler; 10,921 in Clark; and 2,554 in Greene counties have had a court fee-related drivers license suspension lifted, according to the Ohio BMV.

Across the state, more than 170,000 Ohio drivers had suspensions or vehicle registration blocks lifted as a result of the bill, said Southern Poverty Law Center Senior Policy Advocate Zack Eckles.

Not all of those drivers can immediately get back on the road, as some will have other license suspensions still on their record, Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bret Crow told this outlet. Others will have seen their license expire and will need to get it renewed before getting back on the roads.

Aside from lifting all court debt-related suspensions, H.B. 29 also removed the future possibility of suspensions being handed down for drug offenses and truancy. It also took steps to scale back suspensions for failing to appear in court or failing to pay child support.

Eckles said lawmakers can be proud of the impact H.B. 29 has already had on the state.

“I think it’s really important, especially in a state like Ohio where being able to drive is essential to being able to participate in our economy and provide for your family,” Eckles said. “...Suspensions should be tied to your ability to drive, not your ability to pay a fine or fee.”

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

In Other News
1
Share your holiday travel hack: By car or plane, what makes July 4 trip...
2
Military recruitment task force formed
3
What are Ohio leaders saying about US strikes in Iran?
4
‘I realized that people really love me:’ Cincinnati teen speaks out on...
5
Property tax reform bill described as ‘draconian’ likely doomed

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Based in Ohio's capitol, Avery is focused on using local angles to bring relevant and straightforward statewide news to our readers. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.