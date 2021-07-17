New law helps Ohio military families with school transfers

The bill passed the Ohio House 97-0 in May. After Republicans added an unrelated amendment, limiting how schools can handle COVID safety protocols, it passed both chambers on political party lines. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill this week.

This is one of many efforts Ohio schools have made to help military families. Dozens of local schools have won the the Purple Star Award for their commitment to military families and their students.

To win the award, schools must have a staff liaison for military students and families, who completes training on issues facing military children and communicates with their teachers. The school also must list resources for military families on their website.

It’s common for active-duty military families to move a half-dozen times during their children’s K-12 school years, making it hard for kids to have continuity in their educational experience.

“House Bill 244 removes barriers and enables our schools to be more flexible and welcoming to families at a time in their service that can be extremely stressful,” White said.