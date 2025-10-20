NEW DETAILS: Search resumes for missing man in Preble County private lake

Simpson said the call center received a 911 call reporting that a 20-year-old man was in the lake and had chased a kayak that was floating in the lake and the kayak he was in overturned.

The caller reported that he had jumped in to find him but was unable to do so, according to Simpson.

The caller said that they had looked for him for 20-30 minutes before calling 911, he said.

Camden – Somers Twp. Fire and EMS Water Rescue Unit and the Richmond Fire Department also responded to the scene.

He said public safety units arrived on scene and could not locate the man as well.

Additional resources were contacted, and a coordinated search began at daylight on Sunday, which included search and rescue boats equipped with sonar.

The search lasted all day Sunday until dark and was hampered due to rain and windy conditions, according to Simpson.

“A large contingent of resources, including watercraft with sonar, drones and K-9 units began searching this morning and will continue throughout the day,” Simpson said.

“He was reported to have entered a private lake and never came out of the water,” Simpson said.