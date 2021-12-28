New company takes over management, leasing at Dayton Mall

Located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road on the southeast corner of Ohio 741 and Ohio 725, Dayton Mall is the largest mall in the Dayton area.

Spinoso Real Estate Group, a Syracuse, New York-based firm that operates 32 malls in the United States, is now running the mall, according to DaytonMall.com. The mall made no announcement regarding when the switch occurred, but its website’s front page now sports a drastic redesign and a message of “Website Coming Soon! Check Back Soon!”