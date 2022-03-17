New area vintage record store opens: ‘A passion that got out of hand’

“We wanted to open a store in our hometown but if the store doesn’t work out, we can go back to what we did before,” she said. “You have to take a chance and so far, business has been good... Our following has followed us here.”

Caption DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles. CONTRIBUTED/DOUBLEPLAY RECORDS & RETRO Caption DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles. CONTRIBUTED/DOUBLEPLAY RECORDS & RETRO

Traci Huff said about 90% of the records they sell are vintage classic rock, hard rock, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and country music. She also said they have some albums produced by more recent artists.

“A lot of younger people prefer vinyl records and older people prefer listening to albums,” she said. “Many people are buying small ‘suitcase’ turn tables to listen to music.”

Some of the more popular albums purchased are from The Beatles, Van Halen, and Fleetwood Mac, she said.

The store, which buys and sells records, also features retro gifts and various vintage items such as Hot Wheels, glassware, dolls, and antique bottles. She said records are 80% of the inventory, and the remaining 20% are the collectible items.

“Everyone collects something,” she said.

Traci Huff said the store does not sell turntables or replacement needles or other equipment.

Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf is excited to have the new record store on South Main Street in the middle of the proposed downtown revitalization that is in the planning stages. And he added that both of his daughters had record players.

“When I look at downtown revitalization that became successful, the hallmarks include a record store as well as a distillery or a brewery,” he said. “These are benchmarks of a successful downtown revitalization -- creating a destination place.”