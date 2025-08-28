Breaking: Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies

New area Kroger store opening

Store features Starbucks, Murray Cheese and a fuel center
A new Kroger opens Friday at 1707 N. Barron St. in Eaton. The location features a Starbucks, Murray's Cheese and a fuel center. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A new Kroger opens Friday at 1707 N. Barron St. in Eaton. The location features a Starbucks, Murray's Cheese and a fuel center. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Local News
By
49 minutes ago
X

Kroger is opening its new Eaton store Friday with giveaways, free samples and a band performance.

There will be in-store giveaways throughout the weekend.

The 72,000-square-foot store, 1707 N. Barron St., has Kroger pickup, a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese, a pharmacy with drive-thru and a fuel center which opened last week.

It resides on the site of a former Kmart.

Kroger has a store about a half mile south on North Barron Street. That location will close after the opening of the new one, according to Kroger.

The new store is a $19 million investment in the region, Kroger said in a release, part of a plan to invest $130 million in 2025 throughout Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

On Friday, doors open at 8 a.m. with the first 150 customers receiving a $20 Kroger gift card.

The celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. with local officials, Kroger representatives and a performance by the Eaton High School band.

ExploreThings to do in Dayton this weekend
In Other News
1
Former state rep, Trenton mayor among Republicans vying to replace...
2
Ohio Supreme Court candidate from Xenia no longer seeks GOP endorsement
3
‘It’d be devastating’: Dozens of local villages face dissolution vote...
4
UAW workers strike overnight after no deal made with GE Aerospace
5
Meet the legends in Miami University’s football ‘Cradle of Coaches’

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a business reporter focused on the health industry and retail for the Dayton Daily News.