Nearly 900 COVID cases reported in Ohio

Crystal Dwyer gets her sons, Chase Dwyer, 12, and Brendan Dwyer, 17, registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. The Butler County Health Department with help from other agencies continues their COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Walk-in Wednesdays at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 36 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported nearly 900 cases of coronavirus Monday after the state recorded five-straight days with more than 1,000 daily cases last week.

Ohio recorded 895 cases in the last day, according to the state health department. It’s the seventh day in a row Ohio has reported more than 800 cases a day.

Last week, daily cases tipped over the 1,000 mark for the first time in roughly two months. From July 27-31, the state reported 6,630 cases with a high of 1,469.

Ohio is averaging 788 cases a day in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the last week, the average is 1,197 cases a day.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said last week the delta variant is likely behind the recent surge in cases.

The variant is believed to be more contagious than previous strains, prompting health officials to encourage everyone, including vaccinated people, where masks while inside in public spaces.

“There are really two ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said. “Vaccination is the best way, but if you choose not to or cannot be vaccinated masking with layered safety measures is also a very good way to protect yourself and others.”

As of Monday, nearly 49.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 46.17% have finished it, according to ODH.

More than 5.77 million people in the state have received at least one shot.

Sixty-six hospitalizations were recorded in Ohio in the last day, bringing its total to 62,005, according to the health department. The state is averaging 50 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio recorded six ICU admissions Monday, matching its 21-day average.

