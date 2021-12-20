Hamburger icon
Nearly 4,800 COVID patients hospitalized as Ohio National Guard members start deployment

Dawn Wooley, a Wright State University professor with a doctorate in virology, discusses the likelihood of a winter surge in COVID-19 in Ohio.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Almost 4,800 people hospitalized in Ohio Monday had COVID-19 as members of the Ohio National Guard were deployed to help with staffing shortages in hospitals.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that 1,050 guard members would be deployed starting as early as Monday, with about 150 members having trained medical experience. The remaining members would serve hospitals in non-medical capacities, such as patient transport, housekeeping and food service.

The members will be assigned to the areas with the greatest need, which currently is northern Ohio, DeWine said.

There were 4,795 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio Monday, with 1,209 in the ICU and 744 on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

One in four hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have the virus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. COVID patients have increased 1% in hospitals this past week and 26% over the last three weeks. ICUs have seen a 3% increase in coronavirus patients over the past week and a 22% increase in the last three weeks.

Compared to 60 days ago, COVID is up 72% in Ohio’s hospitals and 54% in ICUs, according to OHA.

Ohio recorded 199 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions in the last day, according to the state health department. The state’s 21-day average is 320 hospitalizations a day and 32 ICU admissions a day.

The state added 8,082 daily cases Monday as its 21-day increased to 8,179 cases a day. In the last week, Ohio has only reported fewer than 8,000 daily cases once.

Nearly 59.25% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 69.52% of adults and 62.91% of residents ages 5 and older, according to ODH.

More than 54.5% of residents, including 64.63% of adults and 57.98% of Ohioans 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.

Almost 6.92 million people in the state have received at least one dose and 6.37 million have completed the vaccine. As of Monday, 2.38 million Ohioans have received an additional dose of the vaccine. More than 20,000 residents received an additional dose in the last day, according to ODH.

