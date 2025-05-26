NATO plenary sitting underway at Schuster on final day of assembly

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Monday.
In November of 1995, Dayton played host to the warring Balkan factions and by the time all the parties left the negotiations at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, a peace proposal – brokered by Richard Holbrooke, the U.S. assistant secretary of state – had been worked out.
The next month in Paris, U.S. President Bill Clinton, along with Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic, Croatian president Franjo Tudjman and Bosnia-Herzegovina president Alija Izetbegovic had agreed to sign the deal that would end Europe’s deadliest confrontation in 50 years.
The Dayton Daily News found a unique way to bring the historic moment home to its readers. The newspaper sponsored an essay contest – entitled. “Is the Pen Mightier than the Sword?” – for high school seniors in the area.
The winners, along with a chaperone and Dayton Daily News reporter Tom Archdeacon, traveled to Paris for the historic event.
