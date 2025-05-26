NATO plenary sitting underway at Schuster on final day of assembly

Delegates participate in the Plenary Sitting program of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, at the Schuster Center, Monday, May 26, 2025. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Delegates participate in the Plenary Sitting program of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, at the Schuster Center, Monday, May 26, 2025. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
Local News
By Staff Report
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Monday.

• PHOTOS: Scenes from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly events in Dayton on Monday

NATO delegates meet at Schuster for plenary sitting

John Kim gives Bill Clinton his family's Christmas card as Julie Waszczak and Maija Recevskis look on. (CONTRIBUTED)

icon to expand image

30 years ago, essay contest winners represented Dayton at Peace Accords signing

In November of 1995, Dayton played host to the warring Balkan factions and by the time all the parties left the negotiations at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, a peace proposal – brokered by Richard Holbrooke, the U.S. assistant secretary of state – had been worked out.

The next month in Paris, U.S. President Bill Clinton, along with Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic, Croatian president Franjo Tudjman and Bosnia-Herzegovina president Alija Izetbegovic had agreed to sign the deal that would end Europe’s deadliest confrontation in 50 years.

The Dayton Daily News found a unique way to bring the historic moment home to its readers. The newspaper sponsored an essay contest – entitled. “Is the Pen Mightier than the Sword?” – for high school seniors in the area.

The winners, along with a chaperone and Dayton Daily News reporter Tom Archdeacon, traveled to Paris for the historic event.

• Archdeacon: 30 years ago, essay contest winners represented Dayton at Peace Accords signing

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATO

Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

How you can follow what’s going on downtown

Downtown transformed in 24 hours for assembly safety

Biltmore Towers seniors and disabled residents worry about NATO security issues

What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

What you need to know to get around downtown

In Other News
1
Delegates visited Hope Hotel, protesters marched to downtown church...
2
NATO delegates visit Hope Hotel, birthplace of peace talks, at WPAFB
3
Kettering Health outage continues into second week as patients wait for...
4
Marches through Dayton end on bridges protesting NATO assembly on...
5
Kettering Health cyberattack update: Emergency rooms, urgent cares open...

About the Author

Staff Report