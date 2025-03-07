NAACP listening session: ‘If it wasn’t for DEI, I don’t think I’d be standing here right now'

“This isn’t a state plan or an NAACP plan, this is a community plan,” said Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward.

In addition to leaders from Dayton, the meeting featured NAACP chapter presidents from Springfield, Middletown, Oxford and Cincinnati.

Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said the loss of DEI programs and protections is a detriment to all.

“If it wasn’t for DEI, I don’t think I’d be standing here right now,” she said. “Without DEI, our kids will not be educated. Without DEI, we will never be able to walk into the store without somebody following us. But we have come this far, we will not turn back. We will not turn back. We will keep on fighting.”

Oxford NAACP chapter President Fran Jackson said she feels changes to DEI have impacted the college town through the restructuring of some departments of Miami University. Jackson raised concerns about the future of education on a national scale, saying the Trump administration’s push to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education could negatively impact children.

Community members shared other perspectives about the local impacts of federal actions. Attendees broke out into smaller groups and discussed their concerns, which included job losses, the impacts to education, the future of nonprofits, the spread of misinformation, youth involvement and more.

Dawn Wojcik, an NAACP member and retired teacher, attended the meeting last night because she’s concerned about the future of the country.

“DEI gives people who are not at the top of the power structure a sense of belonging,” she said.

Wojcik said she has sponsored individuals on the temporary parole system and fears for their safety, as they’re living under the threat of being killed if they return to their homeland. The retired educator also said she’s concerned about the proposed dismantling of the education department, and she has loved ones who would be impacted by plans to reduce Medicaid and food assistance.

Wojcik said she was pleased to see many other community members come together to share their stories and talk about steps toward change.

“I hope people get energized, talk to their families, and share the word,” she said. “And that we find some direction in how to make a positive influence.”

The NAACP issued a Black Consumer Advisory this year to caution consumers about the ongoing rollback of nationwide diversity, equity and inclusion commitments by corporations and institutions.

The national organization advises that residents consider supporting Black-owned businesses, spending their money intentionally at businesses that support DEI initiatives and demanding transparency from businesses that don’t.

“We’ve got to come together collectively,” said Ohio NAACP President Tom Roberts. “We’ve been here before. It’s in our DNA. It’s time for us to step up and show up. This is our Memphis, our Selma, our march on Washington D.C.”

Foward challenged attendees to embrace a new “DEI.”

“We will continue to demonstrate extraordinary integrity in our daily journeys of life,” he said. “That’s what we have done for many years throughout this nation. We know that we’re built for the road ahead. We will continue to be built for road ahead.”