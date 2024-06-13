Multi-state investigation involving motorcycle club leads investigators to Xenia

A large police presence in Xenia Thursday morning is reportedly connected to a multi-state investigation involving a motorcycle club.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Xenia police were seen outside a house in the 1000 block of Colorado Drive.
ATF Special Agent John Nokes said the response was part of a multi-state investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. Search warrants were served in multiple states Thursday, but he was unable to confirm how many states were involved.
Nokes said the investigation was related to the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club. He declined to share any additional information.
