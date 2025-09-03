Motorcyclist seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Preble County

Breaking: Area billionaire on front lines of Ukraine war: ‘There are times where you need to make a stand’

Sept 3, 2025
A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Somers Twp. left one person seriously injured.

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Dillman Road, north of the intersection at Kenworthy Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 motorcycle was traveling off the right side of the roadway, hit a stump and overturned.

The driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.