Most Ohio households should receive their full SNAP benefits this week

Full benefits have been administered to more than 95% of all SNAP recipients in Ohio as of Thursday, according to ODJFS Public Administration Program Administrator Thomas Betti.

His office expects the other 5% of benefits to be issued by Friday.

“Because of the way that funds flow through the system, there are a small number of cases that require manual activity on our part to push them through to the beneficiaries,” he said in a statement to this news outlet.

Roughly 1.4 million Ohioans receive a total of $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The average monthly SNAP benefit per person is about $190, according to the state.

In Montgomery County, more than 81,000 residents rely on SNAP — the fourth-highest recipient total in the state as of October. Greene County has 14,653 residents enrolled. In Clark County, there are 23,488 residents on SNAP, while Butler County has reported 40,084.

Recipients receive benefits through the Ohio Direction, or EBT, card. State officials have said recipients should monitor their accounts using the Connect EBT app, or through the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal.

Partial payments to SNAP recipients went out earlier this month — a directive approved by the federal government. These payments were 65% of a household’s typical maximum allotment.

Benefits are expected to go out on schedule in December, according to ODJFS.