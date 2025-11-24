Breaking: U-Haul struck by train in Hamilton, several crossings closed

More than 50 animals seized during animal cruelty investigation in Preble County

ajc.com

Local News
By
Updated 2 hours ago
X

A man is facing more than a dozen charges after an animal cruelty investigation during which 51 animals were seized in Preble County

Robert Hammaker, 71, the owner of the property, was charged with 16 counts of cruelty to companion animals in Eaton Municipal Court.

One count is a fifth-degree felony, and the remaining 15 counts are second-degree misdemeanors.

Robert Hammaker. Photo courtesy of the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

icon to expand image

On Thursday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a property in the 2400 block of East Winnerline Road as part of the investigation.

Deputies found multiple animals living in filthy conditions without food and water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Calves, cows, sheep and horses on the property didn’t have adequate shelter.

Investigators also found a dead dog. A necropsy determined it had been shot twice, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court records stated Hammaker admitted to killing the dog.

The animals were removed from the property and checked by a veterinarian. Eleven calves, 10 horses, five ducks, four cows, four sheep, four rabbits, four turkeys, four pigeons, three chickens, a pig and a dog were seized.

Volunteers are caring for the animals.

In Other News
1
Piqua man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 in Warren...
2
Carlisle schools income tax repeal request will be recounted
3
Eaton woman pleads guilty to inappropriate relationships with 3 teens
4
Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow is a 2-mile drive-thru experience...
5
Oakwood grad expands Forza Fitness with new gym in Springboro

About the Author