More than 50 animals seized during animal cruelty investigation in Preble County

One count is a fifth-degree felony, and the remaining 15 counts are second-degree misdemeanors.

On Thursday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a property in the 2400 block of East Winnerline Road as part of the investigation.

Deputies found multiple animals living in filthy conditions without food and water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Calves, cows, sheep and horses on the property didn’t have adequate shelter.

Investigators also found a dead dog. A necropsy determined it had been shot twice, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court records stated Hammaker admitted to killing the dog.

The animals were removed from the property and checked by a veterinarian. Eleven calves, 10 horses, five ducks, four cows, four sheep, four rabbits, four turkeys, four pigeons, three chickens, a pig and a dog were seized.

Volunteers are caring for the animals.