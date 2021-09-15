journal-news logo
More than 3.5K without power this morning

By Daniel Susco
7 minutes ago

More than 3,500 households were without power this morning, with the vast majority of these outages in Montgomery County.

In Montgomery County, 3,580 customers were without power as of 6:24 a.m., according to the AES outage map.

The following are the number of power customers without electricity, by county, according to the AES, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy outage maps, as of 6:24 a.m.

Montgomery County: 3,580

Butler County: 62

Clark County: 7

Greene: 2

