More than 39,000 customers facing power outages in Miami Valley

Local News
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

More than 39,000 customers are without power following strong winds from a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

The AES outage map said 39,714 residents are facing outages around 4:23 p.m., with the majority of the outages found in Montgomery with 22,280.

The following counties are facing power outages:

Montgomery: 22,280

Champaign: 11

Clark (with AES): 394

Darke: 547

Miami: 608

Greene: 8,759

Preble: 1,574

Warren: 74

There are 1,866 power outages in Hamilton currently and 2,688 residents are without power in Butler County, according to Duke Energy.

Ohio Edison said 2,005 residents are facing power outages.

Estimation restoration times varies by county.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

