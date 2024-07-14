More than 39,000 customers facing power outages in Miami Valley

More than 39,000 customers are without power following strong winds from a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.
The AES outage map said 39,714 residents are facing outages around 4:23 p.m., with the majority of the outages found in Montgomery with 22,280.
The following counties are facing power outages:
Montgomery: 22,280
Champaign: 11
Clark (with AES): 394
Darke: 547
Miami: 608
Greene: 8,759
Preble: 1,574
Warren: 74
There are 1,866 power outages in Hamilton currently and 2,688 residents are without power in Butler County, according to Duke Energy.
Ohio Edison said 2,005 residents are facing power outages.
Estimation restoration times varies by county.
