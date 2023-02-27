More than 4.4K without power after thunderstorms, tornado push through

More than 4,400 power customers are without electricity Monday afternoon after severe thunderstorms and a tornado moved through the area.
The vast majority of the outages as of 4:21 p.m. were in Montgomery County, with large outages reported in the area of northern Dayton, Vandalia and Centerville.
As of 4:36 p.m., the number of customers without power, according to the AES, Duke and Ohio Edison outage maps, are:
- Montgomery: 4,199
- Butler: 196
- Darke: 119
- Miami: 113
- Clark: 88
- Preble: 63
- Greene: 3
- Champaign: 1
- Warren: 1
