More than 4.4K without power after thunderstorms, tornado push through

Local News
By
Updated 24 minutes ago

More than 4,400 power customers are without electricity Monday afternoon after severe thunderstorms and a tornado moved through the area.

The vast majority of the outages as of 4:21 p.m. were in Montgomery County, with large outages reported in the area of northern Dayton, Vandalia and Centerville.

As of 4:36 p.m., the number of customers without power, according to the AES, Duke and Ohio Edison outage maps, are:

  • Montgomery: 4,199
  • Butler: 196
  • Darke: 119
  • Miami: 113
  • Clark: 88
  • Preble: 63
  • Greene: 3
  • Champaign: 1
  • Warren: 1

