X
Dark Mode Toggle

Nearly 2,000 without power after storms move through; electricity restored in Hamilton

Local News
By
Updated 12 minutes ago

Nearly 2,000 customers are without power tonight, mostly in the Dayton area, but power has been restored to the majority who lost power in Hamilton.

Montgomery County has 1,980 without electricity as of 6:30 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

The city of Hamilton experienced a large number of outages on the South 11th Street circuit, according to a notice from the Hamilton Electric Department.

All customers, except a few affected by the damaged transformer bank, have had their power restored, according to a 6:20 p.m. update from the city.

In Other News
1
Groups partner to put Ohio abortion access on fall ballot
2
Ohio COVID cases remain under 9,000 for 5th week in a row
3
DeWine asks CDC to send medical experts to East Palestine immediately
4
Survey: Tell us your experience with VineBrook homes
5
Train derailments, chemical spills: Here’s what we learned...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top