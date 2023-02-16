Nearly 2,000 without power after storms move through; electricity restored in Hamilton

Nearly 2,000 customers are without power tonight, mostly in the Dayton area, but power has been restored to the majority who lost power in Hamilton.
Montgomery County has 1,980 without electricity as of 6:30 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
The city of Hamilton experienced a large number of outages on the South 11th Street circuit, according to a notice from the Hamilton Electric Department.
All customers, except a few affected by the damaged transformer bank, have had their power restored, according to a 6:20 p.m. update from the city.
