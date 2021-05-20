More than 1,000 daily cases of COVID reported for fist time in nearly a week

Ohio recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus first the first time in nearly a week, with 1,208 cases reported Thursday.
The last time more than 1,000 cases were reported in a day was Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Over the last 21 days, Ohio reported an average of 1,141 cases a day.
Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also slightly above Ohio’s 21-day averages.
Nineteen ICU admissions were reported Thursday compared to the 21-day average of 12.
Ohio reported 125 daily hospitalizations, in the last day. It’s averaging 101 hospitalizations a day over the last three weeks.
The state reported its fewest number of hospitalized COVID patients in the last two weeks on Thursday with 825 people.
More than 5,079,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,456,000 have completed it.
About 44% of Ohioans have had one shot and 38% are done with the vaccination.