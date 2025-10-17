Moraine man dies following rollover crash in Warren County

A 37-year-old Moraine man died after a Jeep went off the highway and overturned in Warren County early Friday morning.
Medics transported David Hicks to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 12:53 a.m. on Interstate 75 South near milepost 30 in Monroe.
Hicks was driving a 2015 Jeep Rubicon when it went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to OSHP.
Hicks was the only person in the Jeep. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Middletown police and Middletown Fire and EMS assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Fewer seasonal jobs for holiday workers, but they’re out there
2
Government shutdown and military pay: This week in federal news...
3
West Chester teen traveling 100 mph on I-75 arrested after chase, crash...
4
Ohio senator introduces bill to pay military during shutdown
5
Medicaid fraud: Middletown, Dayton women accused of ‘phantom billing’
About the Author