Moraine man dies following rollover crash in Warren County

The crash was reported around 12:53 a.m. on Interstate 75 South near milepost 30 in Monroe.

Hicks was driving a 2015 Jeep Rubicon when it went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to OSHP.

Hicks was the only person in the Jeep. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Middletown police and Middletown Fire and EMS assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.